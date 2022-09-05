Police in Portland on alert for back-to-school protests over bad roads

Entornointeligente.com /

Gareth Davis Snr / Gleaner Writer

Acting commanding officer for the Portland Police division Velonie Campbell says cops will be out in their numbers on Monday to mitigate against any disruption to the smooth start of the new school year.

This as The Gleaner has been reliable informed that taxi and minibus operators are planning to use the return to classes on Monday to mount roadblocks to register concerns about poor road conditions.

Transport operators and other road users have complained about the bad state of roads, particularly corridors in the eastern end of the parish which are currently undergoing major road construction as part of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, which runs from neighbouring St Thomas to Portland.

The protest is reportedly being planned along the main thoroughfare leading from Boston to Port Antonio.

