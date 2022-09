Entornointeligente.com /

WHERE ONE VICTIM FELL Police in St Kitts and Nevis are investigating a homicide that occurred in Sandy Point Saturday afternoon.

Police have confirmed they are currently investigating the homicide in Sandy Point noting deceased is male.

The Police received the report at about midday.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

