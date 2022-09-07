Police Commissioner Not Daunted By Low Rating For Crime Management

Entornointeligente.com /

Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson says he is not bothered by the recent RJRGLEANER Don Anderson poll which revealed that most Jamaicans have no confidence in his leadership of the Force and in managing crime. Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, the commissioner admitted that he has taken note of the poll and its findings, which he said was important as he and the force «look at our strategies going forward». But General Anderson subtly pushed back against the findings, insisting he has received «first-hand feedback from the people», many of whom are the ones «who tell you thanks sometimes and push you forward for what you’re doing». He added that the encouragement from other members of the force also «creates the environment where you drive forward». The police commissioner said the negative result of the poll will not cause him to quit his job. Making progress Amid the crime wave, General Anderson was resolute that the security forces are making progress in arresting violent criminals and removing illegal guns and ammunition from the streets. The commissioner said, at the end of August, the security forces seized 518 firearms – an increase of 12 per cent or 54 more than were seized in the same period last year. More than 9,000 rounds of ammunition have also been seized. In addition, since January, 657 people have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and other offences. But despite the improvement in firearm seizures, there was a 2.7 per cent increase in major crimes compared to the same period last year. General Anderson reported 58 more murders or an increase of 6.1 per cent over the corresponding period in 2021. He said the majority of murders – 71 per cent – were gang related, while 15 per cent were atributed to interpersonal conflicts. Not deterred Still, General Anderson made it clear that the security forces will not be deterred in their pursuit of criminal suspects. The commissioner seemingly took a swipe at human rights groups, who he claimed are more concerned about the rights of violent criminals than victims of crime. He argued that too often the discussion about crime becomes a philosophical debate, where «the criminal and the impact on victims are absent». However, he insisted that the police «do not have the luxury of leaving the criminals or their victims out of the discussion, since we see first-hand the pain and harm that these criminals inflict on their victims». Any discussion that fails to hold criminals accountable is not targeted at the source of crime, General Anderson contended. He said the police are looking forward to the implementation of the new Firearms Act as well as the Road Traffic Act and its regulations, «as we continue to pursue these violent criminals and maintain public order».

