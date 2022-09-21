Police clear fiery roadblock against MP in St Ann

Entornointeligente.com /

The St Ann police this morning moved quickly to prevent protesters against St Ann North East Member of Parliament Marsha Smith from maintaining a fiery roadblock along the Priory main road.

Superintendent David White told The Gleaner that the police got wind of the plans from yesterday and jumped into action this morning to quell the disturbance.

«It didn’t last, we had our team on standby,» White said.

White said persons started a fire around 5 o’clock but this was put out by the fire brigade and the roadway cleared by cops, who are maintaining a presence in the area.

«Things are back to normal,» White said.

