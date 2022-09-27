Police charge man fingered in several gas station robberies

Entornointeligente.com /

The St James Police say they have apprehended one of the division’s most wanted criminals, who was seen robbing gas stations in a viral video recently.

He is 25-year-old Akeem Bailey, otherwise called ‘Stamma’, of an Albion Lane address in the parish.

He was captured on Friday and charged on Monday with robbery with aggravation after giving a caution statement to investigators.

Bailey was reportedly captured in closed circuit television footage robbing gas station pump attendants, armed with a handgun.

The police say he is also a suspect in connection with a string of armed robberies committed at service stations, a hair dressing parlour and gambling houses in St James, St Ann, Trelawny and Hanover.

