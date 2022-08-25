Police arrest two, recover stolen vehicle

Entornointeligente.com /

Of­fi­cers of the Traf­fic and High­way Pa­trol Branch re­cov­ered a stolen ve­hi­cle and ar­rest­ed two sus­pects a short time af­ter it was stolen at gun­point at the C3 Cen­tre in San Fer­nan­do.

Ac­cord­ing to po­lice re­ports, around 1 pm to­day a black Toy­ota Aqua was tak­en at gun­point from its own­er. The two armed sus­pects then pro­ceed­ed north along the Sir Solomon Ho­choy High­way with the ve­hi­cle.

A re­port was made to the po­lice and an all-points bul­letin was is­sued by the Com­mand Cen­tre. The ve­hi­cle was sub­se­quent­ly ob­served pro­ceed­ing north along the Uri­ah But­ler High­way in the vicin­i­ty of Char­lieville, by of­fi­cers of the Traf­fic and High­way Pa­trol Branch.

The of­fi­cers gave chase and in­ter­cept­ed the ve­hi­cle at the Mt. Hope Hos­pi­tal. As­sis­tance was sought from of­fi­cers of the North­ern and North-East­ern Di­vi­sions to lo­cate the two sus­pects who had fled the ve­hi­cle and on­to the hos­pi­tal com­pound. They were found hid­ing on the com­pound short­ly af­ter and ar­rest­ed in con­nec­tion with the in­ci­dent. In­ves­ti­ga­tions are on­go­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com