Police arrest two, recover stolen vehicle

Officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested two suspects a short time after it was stolen at gunpoint at the C3 Centre in San Fernando.
According to police reports, around 1 pm today a black Toyota Aqua was taken at gunpoint from its owner. The two armed suspects then proceeded north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway with the vehicle.
A report was made to the police and an all-points bulletin was issued by the Command Centre. The vehicle was subsequently observed proceeding north along the Uriah Butler Highway in the vicinity of Charlieville, by officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.
The officers gave chase and intercepted the vehicle at the Mt. Hope Hospital. Assistance was sought from officers of the Northern and North-Eastern Divisions to locate the two suspects who had fled the vehicle and onto the hospital compound. They were found hiding on the compound shortly after and arrested in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian