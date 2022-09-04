Police arrest 7, recover stolen vehicle

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service arrested seven people, seized one firearm with 29 rounds of ammunition and recovered a stolen vehicle during anti-crime exercises in the North Eastern, Northern, North Central and Eastern Divisions.
The following is a press release from the TTPS:
In one incident, officers attached to the North Eastern Division Intelligence Unit and the North Eastern Division Task Force seized a firearm and 29 rounds of ammunition after responding to a report of men armed with guns in the Valley Road, Morvant area on September 2nd. On arrival at the location, the officers observed a group of men, occupying both sides of the roadway.
One of the men, allegedly, pointed a firearm in the direction of the officers who, fearing for their lives, returned fire. The suspect dropped the firearm and escaped. Investigations into the incident are continuing. Meanwhile, quick action by Northern Division officers saw a vehicle stolen in the Tacarigua area recovered in under two hours.
The owner of the vehicle was reportedly outside of his home around 1:39am on September 3rd 2022, when two armed suspects approached him and announced a robbery. The men made off with his silver, Toyota Fielder Wagon.
The vehicle was recovered in the carpark of a Maloney Gardens Building, following enquiries by officers attached to the Arouca Crime Patrol Unit and Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department.
On the same date in the North Central Division, three men were arrested for various offences during a roving roadblock exercise. The men, ranging in ages from 22 to 29, were detained for firearm related offences, possession of camouflage and driving without a drivers’ permit and certificate of insurance.
Another trio were arrested during a warrant exercise in the same division on September 2nd, for outstanding affiliation warrants amounting to $10,250. Finally, a Sangre Grande woman was arrested during a Road Traffic exercise in the Eastern Division yesterday.
The exercise was conducted between 4pm and 7:30pm. Of the 17 field sobriety tests administered, the 36-year-old was the lone offender found to be driving under the influence. She was subsequently charged.
