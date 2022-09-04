Police arrest 7, recover stolen vehicle

Entornointeligente.com /

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice ar­rest­ed sev­en peo­ple, seized one firearm with 29 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion and re­cov­ered a stolen ve­hi­cle dur­ing an­ti-crime ex­er­cis­es in the North East­ern, North­ern, North Cen­tral and East­ern Di­vi­sions.

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the TTPS:

Polic­ing ex­er­cis­es in the North East­ern, North­ern, North Cen­tral and East­ern Di­vi­sions saw a firearm with 29 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion seized, sev­en per­sons ar­rest­ed and the re­cov­ery of a stolen ve­hi­cle by Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice Of­fi­cers over the last 24 hours.

In one in­ci­dent, of­fi­cers at­tached to the North East­ern Di­vi­sion In­tel­li­gence Unit and the North East­ern Di­vi­sion Task Force seized a firearm and 29 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion af­ter re­spond­ing to a re­port of men armed with guns in the Val­ley Road, Mor­vant area on Sep­tem­ber 2nd. On ar­rival at the lo­ca­tion, the of­fi­cers ob­served a group of men, oc­cu­py­ing both sides of the road­way.

One of the men, al­leged­ly, point­ed a firearm in the di­rec­tion of the of­fi­cers who, fear­ing for their lives, re­turned fire. The sus­pect dropped the firearm and es­caped. In­ves­ti­ga­tions in­to the in­ci­dent are con­tin­u­ing. Mean­while, quick ac­tion by North­ern Di­vi­sion of­fi­cers saw a ve­hi­cle stolen in the Tacarigua area re­cov­ered in un­der two hours.

The own­er of the ve­hi­cle was re­port­ed­ly out­side of his home around 1:39am on Sep­tem­ber 3rd 2022, when two armed sus­pects ap­proached him and an­nounced a rob­bery. The men made off with his sil­ver, Toy­ota Field­er Wag­on.

The ve­hi­cle was re­cov­ered in the carpark of a Mal­oney Gar­dens Build­ing, fol­low­ing en­quiries by of­fi­cers at­tached to the Arou­ca Crime Pa­trol Unit and Tu­na­puna Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment.

On the same date in the North Cen­tral Di­vi­sion, three men were ar­rest­ed for var­i­ous of­fences dur­ing a rov­ing road­block ex­er­cise. The men, rang­ing in ages from 22 to 29, were de­tained for firearm re­lat­ed of­fences, pos­ses­sion of cam­ou­flage and dri­ving with­out a dri­vers’ per­mit and cer­tifi­cate of in­sur­ance.

An­oth­er trio were ar­rest­ed dur­ing a war­rant ex­er­cise in the same di­vi­sion on Sep­tem­ber 2nd, for out­stand­ing af­fil­i­a­tion war­rants amount­ing to $10,250. Fi­nal­ly, a San­gre Grande woman was ar­rest­ed dur­ing a Road Traf­fic ex­er­cise in the East­ern Di­vi­sion yes­ter­day.

The ex­er­cise was con­duct­ed be­tween 4pm and 7:30pm. Of the 17 field so­bri­ety tests ad­min­is­tered, the 36-year-old was the lone of­fend­er found to be dri­ving un­der the in­flu­ence. She was sub­se­quent­ly charged.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com