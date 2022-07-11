Police almost prevent Kees from performing in his sister’s benefit concert

Soca artiste Kees Dieffenthaller was almost unable to perform in the benefit concert for his sister Danielle last night after police tried to shut down the event.
Around midnight officers of the T&T Police Service signalled that the party was to end, however, Chinese Laundry (Anthony Chow Lin On), Machel Montano and Danielle begged for Kees to be able to perform at least one song.
Kees selected his popular 2019 hit «Savannah Grass, which he performed for 20 minutes much to the delight of the crowd and the dismay of the officers.
Staying Alive, the benefit concert was held in honour of filmmaker and producer Danielle. Danielle has remained on dialysis since being diagnosed with end-stage renal failure three years ago.
The transplant procedure and aftercare are estimated to cost in excess of $400,000. The concert was held at O2 Park Chaguaramas to help Danielle raise funds to cover her medical expenses.
One of the highlights of the event was Machel Montano performing on a stage in T&T for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Machel was emotional as he performed.
«I have no words you made me the happiest man alive,» Montano said before performing his Soca hit with the same name. Montano credited Danielle for directing his «Big Truck» music video.
Soca legend Superblue (Austin Lyons) also made a surprise appearance with Montano.
Also performing at the event were Freetown Collective, Sekon Sta (Nesta Boxhill), Preedy (Akeem Chance), Orange Sky and local dancehall artiste Rheon Elbourne.
The National Organ Transplant Unit was also present to sign people up to become donors.
Reporter: Joel Julien
