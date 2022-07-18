Police, activist free Venezuelan girls from prostitution ring

Entornointeligente.com /

Two Venezue­lan girls, who said they were part of a group which in­clud­ed 12 oth­ers, were res­cued af­ter Venezue­lan ac­tivist Yese­nia Gon­za­les reached out to the TTPS for help on the week­end af­ter as­sist­ing the teen girls aged 16 and 17 – one of whom had been kid­napped six months ago.

Gon­za­les was able to ef­fect the res­cue around 4 am on Sat­ur­day in bushy area in Cunu­pia, where the girls were found half naked and bare­foot.

The 16-year-old bore bruis­es about the body as she was beat­en by her han­dler who is from the Do­mini­can Re­pub­lic.

She al­so claimed to have been raped mul­ti­ple times dai­ly dur­ing her six months in cap­tiv­i­ty.

The 17-year-old al­so came to Trinidad six months ago with the younger one and man­aged to avoid a sim­i­lar fate af­ter es­cap­ing her cap­tors.

She was able to make con­tact with peo­ple she knew lo­cal­ly who helped her, but she kept search­ing for the oth­er girl who was be­ing abused and traf­ficked.

How­ev­er, she was held some­time last week and be­gan to suf­fer the same abuse.

Con­tact­ed by some­one from the Venezue­lan com­mu­ni­ty who was aware of what had hap­pened, Gon­za­les was able to res­cue the two.

She said both girls came to Trinidad to seek asy­lum.

Gon­za­les took the two girls in­to her care fol­low­ing the res­cue and en­sured they were giv­en safe haven at a house, from where they were col­lect­ed by of­fi­cers be­long­ing to var­i­ous sta­tions with­in the North­ern Di­vi­sion on Sun­day af­ter­noon.

The two girls were es­cort­ed in­to marked and un­marked ve­hi­cles just af­ter 3 pm and tak­en to the Arou­ca Po­lice Sta­tion where they were in­ter­viewed and state­ments ob­tained.

The girls claimed to have been held cap­tive at an apart­ment build­ing in Cunu­pia, along with 12 oth­er Venezue­lan girls who had been put to work as pros­ti­tutes at a «spa» where old­er male clients would be able to se­cure their ser­vices from up­wards of US $500 per night.

It is be­lieved the girls were on­ly paid be­tween TT $200 – $ 300 per week – de­spite hav­ing to sleep with ap­prox­i­mate­ly eight men per night.

Fol­low­ing the in­for­ma­tion re­ceived from the two girls, the TTPS was ex­pect­ed to res­cue the 12 oth­ers last night, who were al­leged­ly be­ing forced to work off what they owed, as sex work­ers.

One of the girls was tak­en to the hos­pi­tal for treat­ment last night af­ter she re­port­ed be­ing beat­en by one of her clients.

Both girls were ex­pect­ed to re­turn to the safe house.

Gon­za­les de­scribed the «busi­ness­men» in­volved as «nasty and un­scrupu­lous.»

And she lament­ed the hard­ships these mi­grants con­tin­ue to face as they strive to make a bet­ter fu­ture for them­selves here in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

