Police, activist free Venezuelan girls from prostitution ring

Two Venezuelan girls, who said they were part of a group which included 12 others, were rescued after Venezuelan activist Yesenia Gonzales reached out to the TTPS for help on the weekend after assisting the teen girls aged 16 and 17 – one of whom had been kidnapped six months ago.
Gonzales was able to effect the rescue around 4 am on Saturday in bushy area in Cunupia, where the girls were found half naked and barefoot.
The 16-year-old bore bruises about the body as she was beaten by her handler who is from the Dominican Republic.
She also claimed to have been raped multiple times daily during her six months in captivity.
The 17-year-old also came to Trinidad six months ago with the younger one and managed to avoid a similar fate after escaping her captors.
She was able to make contact with people she knew locally who helped her, but she kept searching for the other girl who was being abused and trafficked.
However, she was held sometime last week and began to suffer the same abuse.
Contacted by someone from the Venezuelan community who was aware of what had happened, Gonzales was able to rescue the two.
She said both girls came to Trinidad to seek asylum.
Gonzales took the two girls into her care following the rescue and ensured they were given safe haven at a house, from where they were collected by officers belonging to various stations within the Northern Division on Sunday afternoon.
The two girls were escorted into marked and unmarked vehicles just after 3 pm and taken to the Arouca Police Station where they were interviewed and statements obtained.
The girls claimed to have been held captive at an apartment building in Cunupia, along with 12 other Venezuelan girls who had been put to work as prostitutes at a «spa» where older male clients would be able to secure their services from upwards of US $500 per night.
It is believed the girls were only paid between TT $200 – $ 300 per week – despite having to sleep with approximately eight men per night.
Following the information received from the two girls, the TTPS was expected to rescue the 12 others last night, who were allegedly being forced to work off what they owed, as sex workers.
One of the girls was taken to the hospital for treatment last night after she reported being beaten by one of her clients.
Both girls were expected to return to the safe house.
Gonzales described the «businessmen» involved as «nasty and unscrupulous.»
And she lamented the hardships these migrants continue to face as they strive to make a better future for themselves here in Trinidad and Tobago.
