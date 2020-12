Poland reports 12,454 new COVID-19 cases

WARSAW, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) — Poland confirmed on Wednesday 12,454 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s total caseload to 1,159,901, according to the health ministry.

The ministry also announced 605 new deaths from the virus, and the national death toll climbed up to 23,914. Enditem

