Point Fortin man critical after being shot in the head, face

A 33-year-old security officer is fighting for his life after being shot near his Point Fortin home on Monday.
Police said Ronaldo Cybulkiewicz, who works at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation, suffered wounds to his face and head.
Cybulkiewicz’s brother was at home when he heard three loud explosions.
He told police that on checking a nearby unoccupied concrete structure, he saw his brother bleeding from gunshot wounds and the alleged shooter running away. The suspect entered a Silver Toyota Super Saloon, which sped off. Villagers took Cybulkiewicz to the Point Fortin Area Hospital where he was treated and transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Up to yesterday afternoon, he was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit.
Police recovered three 9 mm spent shells at the scene.
Responding to the incident were officers from the South Western Division, including Ag Insp John, Sgt Gosine, PC Taikan and PC McGuire.
PC Andrews is investigating.
Cops search for motive after Freeport double murder
Two men were shot dead by a lone gunman in Freeport last evening.
Police identified the murdered men as Fazal Hosein, 46, a labourer, and Kevin Samuel, 51, also called Roti, both of Taitt Madoo Road, Freeport.
Both men were in the garage area with Hosein’s father around 6.10 pm when they were accosted by a gunman.
The father became afraid and as he ran off he heard loud explosions. Shortly after he returned and saw Hosein and Samuel bleeding from gunshot wounds.
Police said relatives took the duo to the Couva Hospital but they were pronounced dead around 6.35 pm. Hosein had injuries in the head and neck while Samuel had wounds to his head, neck and limbs.
Investigators retrieved eight spent 9 mm casings, three projectiles and one live round of 5.56 ammunition.
Later that night the police received information which led them WASA Pump #15 at a dead-end street near the crime scene where a burnt Honda City was found.
Police suspect the vehicle may have been used by the gunman and a driver and discarded.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region 3) and Central Division visited the scene.
PC Mathura is investigating.
