Point Fortin man critical after being shot in the head, face

Entornointeligente.com /

A 33-year-old se­cu­ri­ty of­fi­cer is fight­ing for his life af­ter be­ing shot near his Point Fortin home on Mon­day.

Po­lice said Ronal­do Cy­bulkiewicz, who works at the Point Fortin Bor­ough Cor­po­ra­tion, suf­fered wounds to his face and head.

Cy­bulkiewicz’s broth­er was at home when he heard three loud ex­plo­sions.

He told po­lice that on check­ing a near­by un­oc­cu­pied con­crete struc­ture, he saw his broth­er bleed­ing from gun­shot wounds and the al­leged shoot­er run­ning away. The sus­pect en­tered a Sil­ver Toy­ota Su­per Sa­loon, which sped off. Vil­lagers took Cy­bulkiewicz to the Point Fortin Area Hos­pi­tal where he was treat­ed and trans­ferred to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

Up to yes­ter­day af­ter­noon, he was be­ing treat­ed at the In­ten­sive Care Unit.

Po­lice re­cov­ered three 9 mm spent shells at the scene.

Re­spond­ing to the in­ci­dent were of­fi­cers from the South West­ern Di­vi­sion, in­clud­ing Ag In­sp John, Sgt Go­sine, PC Taikan and PC McGuire.

PC An­drews is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

Cops search for mo­tive af­ter Freeport dou­ble mur­der

Two men were shot dead by a lone gun­man in Freeport last evening.

Po­lice iden­ti­fied the mur­dered men as Fazal Ho­sein, 46, a labour­er, and Kevin Samuel, 51, al­so called Roti, both of Taitt Madoo Road, Freeport.

Both men were in the garage area with Ho­sein’s fa­ther around 6.10 pm when they were ac­cost­ed by a gun­man.

The fa­ther be­came afraid and as he ran off he heard loud ex­plo­sions. Short­ly af­ter he re­turned and saw Ho­sein and Samuel bleed­ing from gun­shot wounds.

Po­lice said rel­a­tives took the duo to the Cou­va Hos­pi­tal but they were pro­nounced dead around 6.35 pm. Ho­sein had in­juries in the head and neck while Samuel had wounds to his head, neck and limbs.

In­ves­ti­ga­tors re­trieved eight spent 9 mm cas­ings, three pro­jec­tiles and one live round of 5.56 am­mu­ni­tion.

Lat­er that night the po­lice re­ceived in­for­ma­tion which led them WASA Pump #15 at a dead-end street near the crime scene where a burnt Hon­da City was found.

Po­lice sus­pect the ve­hi­cle may have been used by the gun­man and a dri­ver and dis­card­ed.

Of­fi­cers of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions (Re­gion 3) and Cen­tral Di­vi­sion vis­it­ed the scene.

PC Mathu­ra is in­ves­ti­gat­ing.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com