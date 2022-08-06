Point Fortin celebrates Emancipation again

Story and pictures by
Innis Francis
innis_fran[email protected]hoo.com
After a two-year absence from outdoor activities, the Point Fortin Community was treated to an Emancipation Day Celebration and Concert at the John Cupid Market Square in Point Fortin.
Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Thomas and the Point Fortin Executive hosted the free event that attracted many to the venue on Emancipation Day.
Thomas reaffirmed the importance of the holiday and the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of mental freedom. Patrons eagerly sat in anticipation of the show’s cast of local acts that included songs, dance, and instrumentals.
Thomas said despite the abolition of slavery many years ago, people of T&T were fortunate to be emancipated but, as reality has it, we are still far from accomplishing this given some of the heinous crimes that are reported in daily newspapers.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian