Point Fortin celebrates Emancipation again

In­nis Fran­cis

in­nis_fran­[email protected]­hoo.com

Af­ter a two-year ab­sence from out­door ac­tiv­i­ties, the Point Fortin Com­mu­ni­ty was treat­ed to an Eman­ci­pa­tion Day Cel­e­bra­tion and Con­cert at the John Cu­pid Mar­ket Square in Point Fortin.

Point Fortin May­or Saleema Thomas and the Point Fortin Ex­ec­u­tive host­ed the free event that at­tract­ed many to the venue on Eman­ci­pa­tion Day.

Thomas reaf­firmed the im­por­tance of the hol­i­day and the set­backs of the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic and the im­por­tance of men­tal free­dom. Pa­trons ea­ger­ly sat in an­tic­i­pa­tion of the show’s cast of lo­cal acts that in­clud­ed songs, dance, and in­stru­men­tals.

Thomas said de­spite the abo­li­tion of slav­ery many years ago, peo­ple of T&T were for­tu­nate to be eman­ci­pat­ed but, as re­al­i­ty has it, we are still far from ac­com­plish­ing this giv­en some of the heinous crimes that are re­port­ed in dai­ly news­pa­pers.

