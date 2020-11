PC Bank Robbed Of Million Of Dollars In Old Harbour

Entornointeligente.com /

Thieves carried out a robbery on Thursday at the Old Harbour People’s Cooperative (PC) bank in St Catherine stealing millions of dollars. The Paymaster outlet inside the bank was also robbed. Some $4.25 million was stolen from the entities. It’s reported that four men brandishing guns, entered the building about 1:45 p.m. and ordered customers to lie on the floor. They were not injured or robbed. The men escaped following the robbery.

