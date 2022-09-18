PNP Women's Movement head says black people have least opportunities in Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

President of the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Women’s Movement, Patricia Duncan Sutherland, has bemoaned what she says is the serious problem of inequality in the Jamaican society, noting that black people have the least opportunities in the country.

Speaking at the PNP’s 84th annual conference at the National Arena earlier today, Duncan Sutherland said it was not «nice for all of us now».

«Equality in Jamaica comes from three things. White and brown people get better opportunities than black people,» she declared.

In relation to class, she said that people with money and from a particular background get better treatment and opportunities than those without.

Turning to gender, she said that men get better treatment than women.

