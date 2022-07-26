PNP wants probes into disappearance of Donna-Lee Donaldson expedited

Entornointeligente.com /

The People’s National Party (PNP) is calling for the authorities to expedite the investigations into the disappearance of social media personality Donna-Lee Donaldson.

The 24-year-old has been missing since July 11.

The PNP says her family, friends, and the entire nation have been left with more questions than answers about her whereabouts.

Given that police personnel have been associated with her disappearance, the PNP says it wants the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) to be vigilant in its statutory responsibility to ensure probity and that no stone is left unturned.

