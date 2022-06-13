PNP vice president slams gov't over calls for negotiations with criminals

Entornointeligente.com /

WESTERN BUREAU:

People’s National Party (PNP) vice president Ian Hayles has lashed the Government for recent utterances by Justice Minister Delroy Chuck and Junior Minister Homer Davis, that meetings with gangsters could be useful in addressing the country’s crime problem.

Speaking on Sunday night at a party divisional conference in Brompton, St Elizabeth, Hayles condemned the suggestion as a sign of poor national leadership.

«When it comes to crime, I heard Delroy Chuck and Homer Davis say that Government needs to go and negotiate with gunmen. Jamaica is not a failed state, but it is getting there,» Hayles declared.

Just over a week ago, Davis, a former Mayor of Montego Bay and the current Member of Parliament for St James Southern, said he would support security forces having talks with gang leaders.

