PNP urges Government to stand up for farm workers, replace Minister Samuda 

Entornointeligente.com /

The People’s National Party (PNP) is expressing outrage at what it calls «the gross, degrading and inhumane treatment that our Jamaican brothers and sisters have been enduring on the Seasonal Agricultural Workers’ Programme (SAWP) in Canada».

The PNP is also calling on Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, to act in accordance with his portfolio or resign.

In August, Jamaican farm workers in Canada wrote to the Government in an open letter, outlining the «slave-like conditions» under which they are forced to work and presented videos and voice notes depicting those conditions.

This comes on the heels of a landmark case, where the court awarded compensation to other farm workers for the abuse of their rights by their employers and the Canadian Police.

«The party notes that the Minister of Labour and Social Security, the Honourable Karl Samuda, recently went on a tour of some of the farms in Canada, yet did not find anything that jumped out at him in terms of ill-treatment, and would like to remind the Government that this is not unusual in those circumstances,» the PNP said in a press release today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com