PNP looks to shake up leadership selection process

Entornointeligente.com /

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) is expected to present two pivotal resolutions to its annual conference on Sunday which, if approved, will change the way the leadership corps of the 84-year-old organisation is selected.

The Mark Golding-led hierarchy is seeking to widen the democratic process within the party by allowing its approximately 30,000 members to vote in internal elections instead of continuing with the decades-old delegates system currently in place.

The party has just over 3,000 delegates who vote on behalf of groups in internal polls.

It means that for every 10 to 15 people in a group, one is designated a delegate and votes on behalf of that group.

Along with the universal voting rights at the local level, PNP members within the diaspora are also expected to obtain the right to vote through a second resolution.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com