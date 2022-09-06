PNP, Golding Maintain Low Ratings Despite Improving Slightly – Poll

Entornointeligente.com /

Despite an improvement in its approval ratings, the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) and its leader, Mark Golding, continue to receive a low grade from Jamaicans. The finding is based on the latest RJRGLEANER Don Anderson poll. There continues to be talks about disunity among PNP members, and the party is finding it difficult to get the approval of a majority of Jamaicans despite a change in leadership since their massive defeat in the September 2020 general elections. Jamaicans appear to be taking note of the issues plaguing the party and have registered their disapproval. A sample of 1,113 Jamaicans across all parishes were asked to rate the performance of the PNP as an opposition. Pollster Don Anderson says six per cent of respondents rated the party’s performance as «very good» – a four per cent improvement over the poll conducted in 2021. Another 10 per cent rated the opposition’s performance as «good», which is an improvement of two per cent, compared with 2021. Overall, 16 per cent rated the performance positively. On the other hand, 46 per cent rated the performance of the PNP as an opposition negatively, with 26 per cent giving it a «poor» rating and 20 per cent saying it is «very poor». Mr. Anderson said another 38 per cent of respondents rated the PNP’s performance as «average». Mark Golding Jamaicans were also asked to rate the performance of Opposition Leader and PNP President Mark Golding. Seven per cent of respondents said his performance is «very good», while 11 per cent said «good» – a combined 18 per cent positive rating. Mr. Anderson said 39 per cent of respondents had a negative view of the Opposition Leader’s performance – with 21 per cent viewing it as «poor» and 18 per cent rating it as «very poor». Forty-three per cent said his performance is average. In his assessment, Mr. Anderson noted that Mr. Golding’s positive rating improved from 11 percentage points in 2021 to 18 percentage points in 2022 – an increase of seven percentage points. There was also a decline in the percentage of people who gave the Opposition Leader a negative rating, from 47 per cent in 2021 to 39 per cent in 2022. In 2021, 41 per cent of people gave him an average rating, compared to 43 per cent this year. The RJRGLEANER Don Anderson poll conducted over the period July 16 to 26.

