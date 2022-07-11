PNP general secretary gave 'assurances' on membership status, Jess claims

Entornointeligente.com /

Zuleika Jess, whose ambitions to run for vice president of the People’s National Party (PNP) have been clipped, claims General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell said her membership status would not be a problem.

She said Campbell discussed the matter with her at a meeting on June 22.

«I was assured that my membership was not an issue and that there would be no attempt to block my candidacy on that basis,» said Jess in a Facebook post Saturday in which she responded to a statement from the party explaining why she could not nominated for vice president.

Campbell declined to comment on that point and directed attention to the party’s official position.

The PNP’s executive committee deemed the Central Clarendon caretaker ineligible at an emergency meeting on July 7

