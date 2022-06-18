PNP fears costs to taxpayers for unconstitutional SOE regulations

Entornointeligente.com /

The Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) says the government may have exposed taxpayers to payments of millions of dollars to citizens who were detained under unconstitutional states of emergency (SOE) regulations.

«The Opposition has long maintained that the way in which the Government has been using SOEs since 2018 has violated the Constitution, and this has now been definitively confirmed,» the party said in a statement this afternoon.

It was referring to today’s decision of the Constitutional Court, which ruled in favour of a lawsuit brought against the government by St James taximan Roshaine Clarke over his detention under a state of emergency declared in the parish in 2018.

He asserted that his rights were breached.

The court awarded him approximately $18 million, which the government has to pay.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com