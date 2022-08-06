PNM, UNC – Junction checkpoint

When iconic musician David Rudder receives his Order of the Caribbean Community (OCC) on Wednesday in Port-of-Spain, it will be for strides in advancing T&T’s musical spectrum, spotlighting calypso and country globally and inspiring generations.
Such leadership is the measure by which Rudder receives the gold-set OCC insignia awarded by Caricom to Caribbean nationals with phenomenal legacy in economic, political, social and cultural metamorphoses of Caribbean society. Awardees received the OCC during July’s Caricom Summit in Suriname but Rudder wasn’t present to receive it.
Whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s COVID recuperation clears him to make Wednesday’s presentation, and for the August 19 and 31 visits by Guyana and Jamaica’s leaders—the first since the pandemic—remains ahead.
A presentation by Rowley, 72, would have also positively marked Wednesday—the second anniversary of Government and Opposition’s respective positions after August 10, 2020, general elections.
Now into the midterm change-point, second term of Rowley’s PNM Government and Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s UNC Opposition, dominated by pandemic negatives —and consequent fallouts—has magnified every flaw and fullness of leadership and operation on both sides, as each handles respective responsibility. Their second year as T&T reopened from restrictions was marked by increased hostile exchanges.
Highs offset by lows on both sides. Efficiencies. Deficiencies. Spin. Deliberate misinterpretation. Information versus misinformation. Accidents. Designs. Name-calling. Mental/physical health accusations. Clashes with groups. Poor public communication. Plus, certain officials in both have questions to clear.
Incoming third year with continuing pandemic fallout, plus from global events, presents deeper issues for both and T&T, as they negotiate the road involving landmark Local Government, general and Tobago House of Assembly polls.
Amid pandemic phenomenon, leadership has assumed deeper consideration.
Rowley’s straight-talking, acerbic, reactionary style, laced with colloquialisms—involving clashes with some—has, however, been the face of Government, who rallied, coached, cajoled, pushed and hauled T&T from COVID inception to current guarded returning to normalcy.
Despite crisis requirement for strong leadership, he may earn little thanks amid Government’s unpopularity. Public, stressed by pandemic hardship, restrictions and externally caused issues—51 per cent vaccination rate, a poll of its own. Labour rumbling for oil windfall pie unheeding of national body «pains.»
Now: intelligence about money being paid by persons to escalate gang wars.
Overwhelming management demand reduced Government’s public outreach; disconnect was deepened by poor communication and certain decisions. How lack of presence felt stands after reopenings and improved outreach is ahead.
Minus COVID, Rowley’s participation in resumed Emancipation celebrations would have assisted outreach. His Emancipation message, however, detailed T&T’s challenges—telegraphing Government’s amid increased oppositions, including Tobago
Apart from ministerial changes —some adding dividends, others subtracting—Government’s Budget is pivotal to assisting public footing. And PNM’s. Some activists are frank on feeling alienated from Government.
In PNM’s current reorganisation/settlement phase, mobilisation response from current party constituency elections, MPs’ walkabouts and possible PNM elections post-Budget, will determine part preparedness for LG polls. Internal discussions on mail-in ballots for executive polls may be finalised soon.
UNC, unencumbered by country management and aided by citizens’ lockdown isolation and effects, called out and dogged PNM at snarling pace, on everything from heavy school bags to ministers. Opposition increased visibility, with success on some issues, and certain legal matters. Increased aggression correspondent with Government’s burdens included spin/misinterpretation on some issues.
Persad-Bissessar, 70, striving for a strengthened profile, adopted sometimes dated jarring millennial speak among corrosive attacks, including on certain sectors. This, coupled with continuing concerns about UNC’s team and solution quality, has—despite labour reconciliation—alienated some. It’s hindered UNC’s national appeal potential beyond mathematically/arrangement induced default alternative.
Whether Persad-Bissessar’s Emancipation appearance in the San Fernando Corporation area washed away her «slave master» word-throwing remains ahead.
Repeated unity calls confirm fragmentation’s affected UNC, including with leadership battles. June’s party election had the lowest voter turnout, continuing declining trend. It was also Persad-Bissessar’s lowest leadership win since 2015. With UNC beginning Budget/campaign offerings, also ahead is which new successful faces emerge in the Senate with mid-term.
Now at the junction checkpoint: it’s up to Government, Opposition and public to make the rest of the road endurable. Or not.
