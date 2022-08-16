PNM sets date for internal election

Entornointeligente.com /

The Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) will hold its in­ter­nal elec­tion on De­cem­ber 4, for all ex­ec­u­tive po­si­tions of the par­ty, in­clud­ing po­lit­i­cal leader.

Speak­ing dur­ing a press brief­ing at the Queen’s Hall in Port of Spain on Tues­day, par­ty chair­man, Colm Im­bert, said the par­ty will al­so al­low spe­cial vot­ing on No­vem­ber 26 and 27.

He said there is no set cri­te­ria for this spe­cial vot­ing as the par­ty was try­ing to ac­com­mo­date all of its mem­bers.

The elec­tion it­self will be held on De­cem­ber 4 at the PNM Con­ven­tion at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Sa­van­nah.

The par­ty will al­so be tak­ing ap­pli­ca­tions from those in­ter­est­ed in be­com­ing mem­bers. The ap­pli­ca­tion dead­line is Au­gust 24.

Re­porter: Shar­lene Ram­per­sad

