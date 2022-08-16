PNM sets date for internal election

The People’s National Movement (PNM) will hold its internal election on December 4, for all executive positions of the party, including political leader.
Speaking during a press briefing at the Queen’s Hall in Port of Spain on Tuesday, party chairman, Colm Imbert, said the party will also allow special voting on November 26 and 27.
He said there is no set criteria for this special voting as the party was trying to accommodate all of its members.
The election itself will be held on December 4 at the PNM Convention at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah.
The party will also be taking applications from those interested in becoming members. The application deadline is August 24.
Reporter: Sharlene Rampersad
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian