PNM rivals join forces

Entornointeligente.com /

All gloves are for tomorrow’s internal elections of the People’s National Movement Tobago Council, as Ambassador to Costa Rica Tracy Davidson-Celestine has teamed up with Tobago House of Assembly Finance Secretary Joel Jack and former THA presiding officer Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus, for her to win the run-off poll, for the leadership of the PNM Tobago Council.

Chairman of the PNM Tobago Council, Standford Callender, has deemed the affair scandalous.

Tsoiafatt-Angus and Jack have confirmed to the Express the newly-formed alliance, while incumbent political leader Kelvin Charles says he is not bothered by the grouping.

“Not everyone who vote for Joel would vote for Tracy or for Dr Angus. This situation will cause people to think more. Therefore, our message (Team Kelvin) which resonated before would now resonate with the electorate,” Charles said.

In a media release yesterday Davidson-Celestine stated: “In my manifesto, which includes a 100-day plan, I articulated the desire to bring all leaders together to begin the healing process. At this juncture, I am pleased to indicate that the process has begun. The results of the internal elections for leadership of the PNM Tobago Council has made one clear statement above all others: 70 per cent of the party electorate has signalled the desire for leadership change.”

United front formed

Davidson-Celestine this week reached out to the two defeated political leader candidates to form an alliances.

She stated, “On reaching out to Joel Jack, deputy chief secretary and Secretary of Finance, and Tsoiafatt-Angus, former presiding officer, and who participated in last Sunday’s elections, they too have agreed that listening to the voice of the electorate’s majority is critical to the success of the party and from this point onward, Joel Jack, Dr Angus and I have decided we will work together in the best interest of the party.

“We also agree that for the future of the Tobago Council of the PNM, the opinion of our voters must take precedence over our individual pursuits. Additionally, the members must be commended for their courage and high energy leading to an overwhelming turnout at the polls. As leaders of separate camps, we take the responsibility to listen to their voices in this democratic process and work together to deliver on their desires.”

Responding to the alliance, chairman Callender said, it was nothing short of scandalous.

“People should be free to support whoever they wish to support, but for Joel and Denise to tell their supporters who to vote for now, was nothing short of an insult and bullying,” Callender said.

Last weekend following the count, Charles emerged winner with 1,513 votes, Davidson-Celestine with 1,447, Jack 1,066 votes and Tsoiafatt-Angus 904.

LINK ORIGINAL: Trinidad Express

Entornointeligente.com