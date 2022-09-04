PNM Govt racks up billion-dollar legal fees

Entornointeligente.com /

Joshua Seemu­n­gal

Close to one bil­lion dol­lars has been paid out by the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment (PNM) Gov­ern­ment for le­gal ser­vices and fees in the last sev­en years.

Ac­cord­ing to doc­u­ments ob­tained by the Sun­day Guardian, UNC ac­tivist Ravi Bal­go­b­in Ma­haraj and his le­gal team, led by for­mer at­tor­ney gen­er­al Anand Ram­lo­gan, SC, spent six months work­ing on a Free­dom of In­for­ma­tion Act re­quest which stat­ed that the PNM paid out $799.8 mil­lion be­tween Sep­tem­ber 2015 to Jan­u­ary 25, 2022. How­ev­er, that fig­ure does not in­clude le­gal fees paid by all gov­ern­ment min­istries and state en­ter­pris­es dur­ing that time frame.

The le­gal fees fig­ures are still out­stand­ing for the min­istries of En­er­gy; Fi­nance; Sport; the Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice; Trinidad and To­ba­go De­fence Force; Of­fice of Dis­as­ter Pre­pared­ness and Man­age­ment; Hous­ing and De­vel­op­ment with the Land Set­tle­ment Agency and the Hous­ing De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion. If these fees are made avail­able and added, the to­tal amount spent on le­gal briefs by the Gov­ern­ment since Sep­tem­ber 2015 is near to or like­ly to ex­ceed the bil­lion-dol­lar mark.

The doc­u­ments showed that 91 at­tor­neys and le­gal firms re­ceived $1 mil­lion or more–with some col­lect­ing be­tween $2 mil­lion to $22 mil­lion–dur­ing this pe­ri­od from SWM­COL and the min­istries of Rur­al De­vel­op­ment and Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment; Pub­lic Util­i­ties; Plan­ning and De­vel­op­ment; Trade and In­dus­try; Tourism, Cul­ture and the Arts; Agri­cul­ture, Land and Fish­eries; Health; Labour; For­eign and Cari­com Af­fairs; At­tor­ney Gen­er­al and Le­gal Af­fairs; Pub­lic Ad­min­is­tra­tion; Youth De­vel­op­ment and Na­tion­al Ser­vice, Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty; and Works and Trans­port.

