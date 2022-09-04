PNM Govt racks up billion-dollar legal fees

Joshua Seemungal
Close to one billion dollars has been paid out by the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government for legal services and fees in the last seven years.
According to documents obtained by the Sunday Guardian, UNC activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj and his legal team, led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, spent six months working on a Freedom of Information Act request which stated that the PNM paid out $799.8 million between September 2015 to January 25, 2022. However, that figure does not include legal fees paid by all government ministries and state enterprises during that time frame.
The legal fees figures are still outstanding for the ministries of Energy; Finance; Sport; the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service; Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force; Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management; Housing and Development with the Land Settlement Agency and the Housing Development Corporation. If these fees are made available and added, the total amount spent on legal briefs by the Government since September 2015 is near to or likely to exceed the billion-dollar mark.
The documents showed that 91 attorneys and legal firms received $1 million or more–with some collecting between $2 million to $22 million–during this period from SWMCOL and the ministries of Rural Development and Local Government; Public Utilities; Planning and Development; Trade and Industry; Tourism, Culture and the Arts; Agriculture, Land and Fisheries; Health; Labour; Foreign and Caricom Affairs; Attorney General and Legal Affairs; Public Administration; Youth Development and National Service, National Security; and Works and Transport.
