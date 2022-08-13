PNM gears up for two days of voting in November’s internal elections

The People’s National Movement’s National Executive internal elections will be a two-day exercise at centres in T&T over November 26 and 27. Nomination Day is October 10.
The internal election will lead up to the PNM’s convention to be held on December 4 and a new format of poll cards will be involved to confirm people voting.
This was confirmed by PNM officials following Wednesday’s meetings of the PNM’s General Council and Central Executive.
The meetings at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, were on the anniversary of the PNM’s second year of its second term. The party won the general elections on August 10, 2020, after its first 2015-2020 term.
The December convention is expected to put the ruling party on Local Government election footing.
The LG election in Trinidad is due between December 3, 2022 and March 1, 2023.
The four-year term of the PNM’s 19-member executive—headed by party leader Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley—ends in September. The team comprises Rowley’s slate.
Rowley, who was in isolation because of COVID-19, wasn’t at Wednesday’s PNM meetings. He completed the stipulated isolation period yesterday.
PNM general secretary Foster Cummings didn’t reply to calls.
In March, at the PNM’s resumption of General Council meetings —post lockdown—PNM chairman Colm Imbert had listed plans for a series of internal elections, starting with the Tobago Council election in April. Imbert had said internal elections would also be held this year for positions, not only in the leadership but also in PNM’s executive.
The PNM had then decided on having the usual annual party activities, including general meetings with party/constituency groups leading toward the convention. Imbert had said Rowley indicated the convention would be towards year-end.
The PNM is currently holding constituency executive polls. Elections for other (youth and women’s) arms were also expected.
For the upcoming National Executive election, officials said nominations for all posts will be submitted in one day— October 10.
The posts of vice chairman and welfare officer are currently vacant.
Former vice chairman Robert Le Hunte resigned in December 2021, after quitting as Public Utilities Minister in May 2020. Joycelyn Bodden, who was welfare officer, died of COVID-19 in May 2021.
The two days of PNM voting on November 26-27 will be done at centres around the country, including schools, it’s understood.
Officials said the idea of using mail-in ballots for voting—as Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissesar alluded to on Monday—won’t apply.
Voting for the internal elections will be done along the lines of the format used by the Elections and Boundaries Commission for national elections.
It will involve a poll card for voters, which will record that a person has voted. They will then be given the ballot paper for voting.
Members who didn’t vote on November 26-27 will have a final opportunity to do so at the PNM’s December 4 convention.
The PNM’s last convention in 2019 involved the presentation of the party’s 2019 Local Government election candidates, plus its convention agenda.
For upcoming internals, Rowley is expected to be elected unopposed and most other posts «may also be» (unopposed), sources said.
When the PNM won the 2020 general elections, Rowley indicated this could well be his last term. He also reportedly said then he had a commitment to ensure this is a period of transition in the PNM, and as the longest-serving member in the Parliament, he had a duty and responsibility in this term to «fashion the PNM’s future» by ensuring young people’s development for leadership.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian