PNM gears up for two days of voting in November’s internal elections

The Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment’s Na­tion­al Ex­ec­u­tive in­ter­nal elec­tions will be a two-day ex­er­cise at cen­tres in T&T over No­vem­ber 26 and 27. Nom­i­na­tion Day is Oc­to­ber 10.

The in­ter­nal elec­tion will lead up to the PNM’s con­ven­tion to be held on De­cem­ber 4 and a new for­mat of poll cards will be in­volved to con­firm peo­ple vot­ing.

This was con­firmed by PNM of­fi­cials fol­low­ing Wednes­day’s meet­ings of the PNM’s Gen­er­al Coun­cil and Cen­tral Ex­ec­u­tive.

The meet­ings at Cas­ca­dia Ho­tel, St Ann’s, were on the an­niver­sary of the PNM’s sec­ond year of its sec­ond term. The par­ty won the gen­er­al elec­tions on Au­gust 10, 2020, af­ter its first 2015-2020 term.

The De­cem­ber con­ven­tion is ex­pect­ed to put the rul­ing par­ty on Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment elec­tion foot­ing.

The LG elec­tion in Trinidad is due be­tween De­cem­ber 3, 2022 and March 1, 2023.

The four-year term of the PNM’s 19-mem­ber ex­ec­u­tive—head­ed by par­ty leader Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley—ends in Sep­tem­ber. The team com­pris­es Row­ley’s slate.

Row­ley, who was in iso­la­tion be­cause of COVID-19, wasn’t at Wednes­day’s PNM meet­ings. He com­plet­ed the stip­u­lat­ed iso­la­tion pe­ri­od yes­ter­day.

PNM gen­er­al sec­re­tary Fos­ter Cum­mings didn’t re­ply to calls.

In March, at the PNM’s re­sump­tion of Gen­er­al Coun­cil meet­ings —post lock­down—PNM chair­man Colm Im­bert had list­ed plans for a se­ries of in­ter­nal elec­tions, start­ing with the To­ba­go Coun­cil elec­tion in April. Im­bert had said in­ter­nal elec­tions would al­so be held this year for po­si­tions, not on­ly in the lead­er­ship but al­so in PNM’s ex­ec­u­tive.

The PNM had then de­cid­ed on hav­ing the usu­al an­nu­al par­ty ac­tiv­i­ties, in­clud­ing gen­er­al meet­ings with par­ty/con­stituen­cy groups lead­ing to­ward the con­ven­tion. Im­bert had said Row­ley in­di­cat­ed the con­ven­tion would be to­wards year-end.

The PNM is cur­rent­ly hold­ing con­stituen­cy ex­ec­u­tive polls. Elec­tions for oth­er (youth and women’s) arms were al­so ex­pect­ed.

For the up­com­ing Na­tion­al Ex­ec­u­tive elec­tion, of­fi­cials said nom­i­na­tions for all posts will be sub­mit­ted in one day— Oc­to­ber 10.

The posts of vice chair­man and wel­fare of­fi­cer are cur­rent­ly va­cant.

For­mer vice chair­man Robert Le Hunte re­signed in De­cem­ber 2021, af­ter quit­ting as Pub­lic Util­i­ties Min­is­ter in May 2020. Joyce­lyn Bod­den, who was wel­fare of­fi­cer, died of COVID-19 in May 2021.

The two days of PNM vot­ing on No­vem­ber 26-27 will be done at cen­tres around the coun­try, in­clud­ing schools, it’s un­der­stood.

Of­fi­cials said the idea of us­ing mail-in bal­lots for vot­ing—as Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Biss­esar al­lud­ed to on Mon­day—won’t ap­ply.

Vot­ing for the in­ter­nal elec­tions will be done along the lines of the for­mat used by the Elec­tions and Bound­aries Com­mis­sion for na­tion­al elec­tions.

It will in­volve a poll card for vot­ers, which will record that a per­son has vot­ed. They will then be giv­en the bal­lot pa­per for vot­ing.

Mem­bers who didn’t vote on No­vem­ber 26-27 will have a fi­nal op­por­tu­ni­ty to do so at the PNM’s De­cem­ber 4 con­ven­tion.

The PNM’s last con­ven­tion in 2019 in­volved the pre­sen­ta­tion of the par­ty’s 2019 Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment elec­tion can­di­dates, plus its con­ven­tion agen­da.

For up­com­ing in­ter­nals, Row­ley is ex­pect­ed to be elect­ed un­op­posed and most oth­er posts «may al­so be» (un­op­posed), sources said.

When the PNM won the 2020 gen­er­al elec­tions, Row­ley in­di­cat­ed this could well be his last term. He al­so re­port­ed­ly said then he had a com­mit­ment to en­sure this is a pe­ri­od of tran­si­tion in the PNM, and as the longest-serv­ing mem­ber in the Par­lia­ment, he had a du­ty and re­spon­si­bil­i­ty in this term to «fash­ion the PNM’s fu­ture» by en­sur­ing young peo­ple’s de­vel­op­ment for lead­er­ship.

