PM To Answer Questions In Parliament On The Future Of Vale Royal

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to inform the House of Representatives whether there is a plan to restore Vale Royal, the designated official residence of the country’s prime ministers, following a recent report that the building is in need of significant repairs. Julian Robinson, MP St. Andrew South East, tabled the questions on Tuesday for Mr. Holness to answer in 21 days. The Prime Minister is required to state, among other things, whether Vale Royal is designated as a national monument under the Jamaica National Heritage Trust Act, which is the entity responsible for its upkeep, and the short-term plan for the preservation and restoration of the building. Mr. Holness is also expected to outline the status of artwork, furniture and other items that were in the main building of the property.

