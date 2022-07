Entornointeligente.com /

COLOMBO (AP):

Sri Lanka’s prime minister was sworn in on Friday as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse.

Lawmakers were to convene today to choose a new leader who would serve the remainder of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in 2024.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com