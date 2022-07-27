PM Skerrit: 143 public and police officers received permanent appointments in last fiscal year

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that a total of 143 public and police officers have received permanent appointments during the last Fiscal Year. He made the announcement during his presentation of the 2022-2023 National Budget on Tuesday, under the theme: «Rising Above the Challenges; Seeing Beyond the Horizon; Embracing All Opportunities to Deliver Dynamic Dominica.»

According to him, the governmentâs promises to create opportunities for the upward mobility of teachers, with a corresponding increase in pay, counts as the most tangible and significant show of support to those working in the education sector.

«It also represents the fulfillment of a commitment I made to our teachers when I met with them in November 2019,» he said.

He continued, «To-date, the following secondary school positions have been filled: fifteen Deputy Principals, seven Assistant Principals, forty-nine Senior Qualified Teachers, nineteen Senior Graduate Teachers, eleven School Counselors, sixty-two Heads of Departments.»

Skerrit said a similar exercise has also commenced for Primary Schools.

«This restructuring exercise, represents part of a broader commitment by this Government, to create opportunities for all public service employees, so that they can advance in their personal and professional lives and help build a stronger, more motivated, and resilient public service,» he stated.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister revealed that in March 2021, his government signed a collective bargaining agreement with the unions for the period July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2022, which included a 1.25 percent salary increase and a one-off payment equivalent to one month’s salary.

«I am pleased to report that in spite of the large unplanned expenditures as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Government has maintained its commitments to the unions, and the salary increases and the one-off payment have been effected,» he revealed.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com