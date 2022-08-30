PM says the price increase of petroleum products affects the Government as well

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit stated that the recent increase in the price of petroleum products is affecting the Government as well. He stated that the government has to consume the cost of the fuel that is used for essential services like health.

The Ministry of Trade had announced that the retail price for gasoline would now be $18.66 per gallon, diesel $17.13 per gallon, and kerosene $16.67 per gallon.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN300822GAS001.mp3 The Prime Minister reminded that every country in the world is affected by the increase in the price of petroleum products, even to a point where other governments have had to cut spending in order to handle this issue.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN300822GAS002.mp3 Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com