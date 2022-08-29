29 agosto, 2022
PM says local Contractors are being used for the various housing projects on island

Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit recently revealed that local contractors are currently being used for the various housing projects that are ongoing in Dominica. He mentioned the various projects taking place in Canefield, and the Future Housing Program that is going to commence in Warner and Cottonhill.

The Prime Minister mentioned that the various housing projects are significant investments for Dominica’s citizens.

