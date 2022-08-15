PM Rowley takes on Annisette

As the tension between the labour movement and the Government over public sector salary negotiations continues to build, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley waded into National Trade Union Centre general secretary Michael Annisette on social media yesterday.
In a Facebook post yesterday morning, Rowley rejected Annisette’s criticisms of himself and the Government, asking the president general of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers’ Trade Union what he had done to deserve the disrespect from the unions and the accusations that he doesn’t care about the country’s women and children.
The Prime Minister insisted that he always puts the national interest first, unlike others who have a job to provide the best representation of the people they lead.
«I notice that in carrying out your advocacy, you have chosen to accuse me of being disrespectful and not caring about women and children. What have I ever done to cause you, of all people, to make such accusations against me?» the PM said.
«I am the only Prime Minister of this country who ever appeared before a Parliamentary Committee as a witness in the public interest. I did that because I am respectful of my oath and my responsibility to all the citizens of this country,» Rowley said.
«Incidentally, during that same Parliamentary enquiry, which involved the port, a woman, having written to me, came before the committee and gave her aggrieved testimony, in camera, to the committee, chaired by Franklin Khan. She was a recently dismissed employee of the union that you lead.»
Rowley asked Annisette if he ever cared enough to respond to the woman’s testimony if he cared so much about women and their children.
«In case you have lost the timeline, let me refresh your memory. It was at the same time that you were leading marches up to Angostura to make demands that Rolph Balgobin must go because he was accused by a woman,» the Prime Minister said, addressing Annisette.
«I am available for a public discussion on caring and respect for women. Would you be interested?»
The PM also noted that the four per cent offer from Government was on the table for all public sector workers.
«Incidentally, the African ancestors to whom you appeal, are also my ancestors and there is no 4% offered to black and African people. That offer applies to all the public officers for whom the CPO is their employer, of all races, classes and creeds,» Rowley said.
When contacted for comment yesterday, Annisette said his approach to life is to be indifferent to anything or any person who makes no difference to him.
He would not address the issue of a former union employee raised by the PM but said he would not be diverted from his current cause.
«The trade union movement is not to be diverted from our goal and intention—which is social justice and the right for government employees to be paid decent and living wages,» Annisette said during a telephone interview.
«If he has time to talk about me on his social page, it means I’m doing something right. And with all the crime and all the institutions that are falling down around us, if you could spend time on Michael Annisette, well, you know something has to be wrong.»
Annisette said the country is an alarming and frightening state, adding this state was a reflection of the Government’s leadership.
He described the crime rate as being out of control.
«Crime is a people’s issue and if you don’t embrace people, and if you have to disagree with everybody who has a different opinion about what you say or do, that they become a villain in society, we can’t move forward,» he said.
«They (the government) are not talking with the people. They are talking to the people, and crime is a social problem that embraces everybody. People are not born criminals and we have to get to the root cause of crime.»
Last Friday, labour leaders marched through the streets of Port-of-Spain in protest against the Government’s continued offer of a four per cent salary increase to public sector workers for the period 2014 to 2021.
In May, Prime Minister Rowley claimed during a political meeting in Arima that a public sector salary increase of four per cent would cost the state approximately $1.45 billion in back pay.
