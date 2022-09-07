PM Rowley and Proman discuss future projects for T&T

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Stuart Young MP, both had an opportunity today, to learn of Proman’s future proposals for its participation T&T’s energy industry.
An official statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister reports that discussions included upstream gas projects, among others.
«Future projects, including proposals related to upstream gas projects and proposals related to carbon capture utilization and storage, featured heavily at today’s talks,» the PM’s Office release revealed.
It noted that both Dr Rowley and Minister Young «received detailed presentations surrounding Proman’s technology and innovation approach and its applicability to the local industry.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian