PM Rowley and Proman discuss future projects for T&T

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, and Min­is­ter of En­er­gy and En­er­gy In­dus­tries, Stu­art Young MP, both had an op­por­tu­ni­ty to­day, to learn of Pro­man’s fu­ture pro­pos­als for its par­tic­i­pa­tion T&T’s en­er­gy in­dus­try.

An of­fi­cial state­ment re­leased by the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter re­ports that dis­cus­sions in­clud­ed up­stream gas projects, among oth­ers.

«Fu­ture projects, in­clud­ing pro­pos­als re­lat­ed to up­stream gas projects and pro­pos­als re­lat­ed to car­bon cap­ture uti­liza­tion and stor­age, fea­tured heav­i­ly at to­day’s talks,» the PM’s Of­fice re­lease re­vealed.

It not­ed that both Dr Row­ley and Min­is­ter Young «re­ceived de­tailed pre­sen­ta­tions sur­round­ing Pro­man’s tech­nol­o­gy and in­no­va­tion ap­proach and its ap­plic­a­bil­i­ty to the lo­cal in­dus­try.»

