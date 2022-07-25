PM proposes vote on removing Queen as head of state 

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, on Monday, proposed a single-item referendum asking Vincentians to decide whether to replace the British monarch with a non-executive, home-grown president as head of state.

This was one of the proposed changes to the 1979 constitution that Vincentians rejected in a vote in 2009.

Gonsalves, responding in Parliament to a question from opposition lawmaker Major St. Clair Leacock, said that he would only pursue the referendum if there is bipartisan support.

Leacock, who is a vice-president of the opposition New Democratic Party, noted that Gonsalves recently received the highest national award from the Cuban Government.

He said this raises the question of national awards or rewards for Vincentians for meritorious service.

«What is stopping us?» Leacock said.

Gonsalves, in responding to the question, pointed out that in 2009 Vincentians voted in a referendum to keep the Queen of the United Kingdom as Queen of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

«… and her honours are our national honours, according to what the NDP urged people to vote ‘no’,» the prime minister said. =

Vincentians overwhelmingly rejected the proposed revised constitution with 29,019 — «no» votes — 55.64 percent — and 22,493 «yes» votes — 43.13 percent respectively.

«I agree that we are now 12 years away from the referendum,» said Gonsalves, who had previously said that he would leave the question of constitutional reform to future leaders.

«I will tell you this. I am prepared, if the opposition agrees today, before the end of the year or early next year to put one question in a referendum: to have a homegrown president in the manner in which I’ve just described, a non-executive president, and as was laid out in the proposed constitution, and let us go with that one single issue to the people to complete the national democratic task,» Gonsalves said.

He also suggested that if there is bipartisan support for the proposal, that a committee be also set up to establish national honours.

Gonsalves further called for a simultaneous establishment of a body «to carry out a process of decolonisation in names.

«We change the name of Victoria Park. We change the name of Higginson Street and other places. Murrays Road — cause is a colonial administrator. And we do that, especially at this time of fresh hope, of respair, of renewal.»

He also suggested that at the same time the country would go forward with the recommendation to name as national heroes, George Agusutus McIntosh, Ebenezer Theodore Joshua, Robert Milton Cato, and JP Eustace.

He suggested that there be «all party unity» on this, though the law does not require it.

The prime minister said that the National Heroes Committee would have to be reconstituted, as former culture minister Horne, one of its members is dead and two other members have «resigned or are not in the committee no more».

He said the committee would also consider «whether or not one or two women who are deserving to fit the criteria of national hero, and get on with the process to support constitutional decolonisation to support the entire process of mental decolonisation and these steps along the way.

«So, I propose that matter. The Leader of the Opposition, are you ready for us to go to a referendum on removing the Queen? And I will tell the people of SVG, if you start the process and say ‘yes’ and anytime you dance and start say ‘no’, I pull the plug on the process.»

However, Leacock, in a supplementary question, noted that there are other Caribbean countries, including Jamaica, that are not republics but have national awards.

«Why is republicanism a prerequisite to have a system of award?» the opposition lawmaker said.

Gonsalves said that Vincentians validated politically the queen as head of state of the country.

«Before, it was a negotiated fiction, you now make it a political reality. The NDP, by your leadership; you can’t duck that,» he said.

