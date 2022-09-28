PM Promises Help To Residents Affected By Flood Rains

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has promised that the government will assist residents who were severely affected by heavy rains associated with Hurricane Ian. Damage assessment is ongoing. Mr. Holness said he is to get a detailed report on the extent of the damage to infrastructure caused by the weather system. He acknowledged that families and businesses have been dislocated but said the government «will move very quickly to respond». The Prime Minister was quick to point out that similar weather events have occurred for at least the last four years, noting that in all instances, the government has never failed to respond, neither has the economy shut down. Mr. Holness said there is a firm effort by his administration to develop the country’s capacity to respond to external shocks. He insisted the government «gets up back very quickly and keeps the economy going» whenever there are threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the oil shock, inflated food prices or weather events. Mr. Holness was speaking Tuesday at a ceremony to hand over trucks to the National Water Commission. He said he will make a statement about the flood damage in Parliament at a later date. Help needed Residents of Halse Hall, Clarendon whose houses were flooded on Monday, have called for urgent attention to drains in the area in order to prevent a recurrence. The residents say they continue to be affected whenever there is heavy rain. One resident said her family is vulnerable as she and her six daughters live in a house which is rotting due to the constant flooding. «As water start fall, me get wet,» she told Radio Jamaica News . «We need assistance, me nah tell nuh lie. Something can done. If something cyan done to di drain, something can done to di place around yah wid eh house.» «Dem can give me some building structure, me can help out miself – whether mi still aguh inna di water or not – because my house rotten down,» she lamented.

