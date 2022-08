Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Phillip J. Pierre, vows action to ensure the safety and security of citizens. The Prime Minister was responding to questions posed by the media on statements made the island’s Police Commissioner, Milton Desir, prior to clarification via a press release, regarding seeking external help to fight crime.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/REG100822STLUCIA.mp3 Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Phillip J. Pierre

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

