PM Netanyahu cancels UAE trip in pre-election setback

JERUSALEM (AP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called off a visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, citing a diplomatic disagreement with Jordan, in an embarrassing setback for his re-election campaign just days before the vote.

Netanyahu had hoped to use the audience with the UAE’s crown prince – their first public meeting since the countries established ties last September – to boost his campaign ahead of the March 23 election. Instead, he is having to explain to the public why his trip was called off and doing damage control to protect Israel’s fragile relationship with the Jordanians.

Netanyahu’s office said it had difficulties coordinating the flight over Jordanian airspace after Jordan’s crown prince cancelled a visit to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, a sensitive holy site under Jordanian custodianship, due to disagreements over security arrangements.

MISUNDERSTANDING Speaking at a news conference, Netanyahu said there had been a misunderstanding. By the time it was sorted out, he said it was too late to fly.

“I can fly through the skies of Jordan,” he said. “Until it was coordinated, today’s visit wasn’t possible.”

He said he had spoken by telephone to the UAE’s crown prince, Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and they agreed he would visit “very soon.” He also said the Emiratis informed him of plans to invest $10 billion in Israel.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE.

With Israel now locked in its fourth election campaign in two years, Netanyahu is once again trying to portray himself as an experienced statesman uniquely qualified to lead the country through its many diplomatic and security challenges.

One key pillar of that strategy, Netanyahu’s close ties with former President Donald Trump, is no longer relevant now that a new administration is in the White House. But Netanyahu continues to point to Israel’s agreements establishing ties with the UAE and three other Arab countries, all brokered by Trump, as among his proudest accomplishments.

