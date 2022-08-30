PM must lead way in scrap iron crisis

Yesterday, the country woke up to the news that gravel had been dumped on the Solomon Hochoy Highway, causing gridlock traffic for commuters from south Trinidad heading to the north.
After four hours of traffic, police cleared the roadway, but nothing could make up for the productive time lost or the frustration citizens endured from the callous action.
The protest was another in the series by those opposed to the six-month ban on the scrap iron industry.
What is curious is that the Scrap Iron Dealers’ Association, via its president Alan Ferguson, joined the chorus of voices opposed to the protest. The Joint Trade Union Movement’s Ancel Roget also condemned the action.
But what was instructive was a Facebook post of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who declared: «So they have made their move. Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic! What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC! The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.»
The PM’s response was unacceptable because as leader of T&T, he should have shown a calmer head in the matter.
After millions of damage to the nation’s infrastructure caused by the thefts, there is no denying the ban on the industry seems to be having some effect. What is significant, however, is that those in the industry are now choosing protest to get the ban lifted, thereby further isolating the very people whose support they need.
PM Rowley, though, needs to understand that his public position on Facebook means nothing to the thousands who have been inconvenienced by those who see protest as their best option, and holds no merit unless he brings proof to support his claims.
Dr Rowley has not addressed the issue of the impact of these protests on the population, choosing instead to focus on unnamed persons save for JTUM leader Ancel Roget, who in response has threatened to take legal action against the PM.
It is not fair that ordinary citizens should be caught in the middle and have to endure this disruptions to their daily lives. That apart, shouldn’t the security forces be privy to intelligence that can be used to prevent incidents like yesterday?
Dr Rowley’s frustration may have merit but seven years into governance, he cannot continue to speak as though the Opposition is in charge of the country. The buck stops with you Mr PM. If there is intelligence to show who is disrupting and destroying the country, you have the power to act.
As long as Dr Rowley keeps shifting the blame, those with the authority to run the country alongside him will continue to shirk their responsibilities because nothing that goes wrong will ever be their fault.
We thus hope the police and security forces have gathered enough intelligence by now to arrest those who continue to hold the country to ransom in this ongoing matter. What the country wants to know is that someone is looking after their best interest in this ongoing debacle and with all due respect Mr PM, that responsibility lies with you and the ministers in your Cabinet.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian