PM must lead way in scrap iron crisis

Entornointeligente.com /

Yes­ter­day, the coun­try woke up to the news that grav­el had been dumped on the Solomon Ho­choy High­way, caus­ing grid­lock traf­fic for com­muters from south Trinidad head­ing to the north.

Af­ter four hours of traf­fic, po­lice cleared the road­way, but noth­ing could make up for the pro­duc­tive time lost or the frus­tra­tion cit­i­zens en­dured from the cal­lous ac­tion.

The protest was an­oth­er in the se­ries by those op­posed to the six-month ban on the scrap iron in­dus­try.

What is cu­ri­ous is that the Scrap Iron Deal­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion, via its pres­i­dent Alan Fer­gu­son, joined the cho­rus of voic­es op­posed to the protest. The Joint Trade Union Move­ment’s An­cel Ro­get al­so con­demned the ac­tion.

But what was in­struc­tive was a Face­book post of Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, who de­clared: «So they have made their move. Dump truck­loads of sand and de­bris on both sides of the high­way and block traf­fic! What a won­der­ful idea of lead­er­ship from Ro­get and the fol­low­ers in­clud­ing the UNC! The ma­raud­ing gangs of met­al thieves threat­ened to, but did not com­plete the job of shut­ting down the coun­try, so the lead­ers are help­ing them to get that done.»

The PM’s re­sponse was un­ac­cept­able be­cause as leader of T&T, he should have shown a calmer head in the mat­ter.

Af­ter mil­lions of dam­age to the na­tion’s in­fra­struc­ture caused by the thefts, there is no deny­ing the ban on the in­dus­try seems to be hav­ing some ef­fect. What is sig­nif­i­cant, how­ev­er, is that those in the in­dus­try are now choos­ing protest to get the ban lift­ed, there­by fur­ther iso­lat­ing the very peo­ple whose sup­port they need.

PM Row­ley, though, needs to un­der­stand that his pub­lic po­si­tion on Face­book means noth­ing to the thou­sands who have been in­con­ve­nienced by those who see protest as their best op­tion, and holds no mer­it un­less he brings proof to sup­port his claims.

Dr Row­ley has not ad­dressed the is­sue of the im­pact of these protests on the pop­u­la­tion, choos­ing in­stead to fo­cus on un­named per­sons save for JTUM leader An­cel Ro­get, who in re­sponse has threat­ened to take le­gal ac­tion against the PM.

It is not fair that or­di­nary cit­i­zens should be caught in the mid­dle and have to en­dure this dis­rup­tions to their dai­ly lives. That apart, shouldn’t the se­cu­ri­ty forces be privy to in­tel­li­gence that can be used to pre­vent in­ci­dents like yes­ter­day?

Dr Row­ley’s frus­tra­tion may have mer­it but sev­en years in­to gov­er­nance, he can­not con­tin­ue to speak as though the Op­po­si­tion is in charge of the coun­try. The buck stops with you Mr PM. If there is in­tel­li­gence to show who is dis­rupt­ing and de­stroy­ing the coun­try, you have the pow­er to act.

As long as Dr Row­ley keeps shift­ing the blame, those with the au­thor­i­ty to run the coun­try along­side him will con­tin­ue to shirk their re­spon­si­bil­i­ties be­cause noth­ing that goes wrong will ever be their fault.

We thus hope the po­lice and se­cu­ri­ty forces have gath­ered enough in­tel­li­gence by now to ar­rest those who con­tin­ue to hold the coun­try to ran­som in this on­go­ing mat­ter. What the coun­try wants to know is that some­one is look­ing af­ter their best in­ter­est in this on­go­ing de­ba­cle and with all due re­spect Mr PM, that re­spon­si­bil­i­ty lies with you and the min­is­ters in your Cab­i­net.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com