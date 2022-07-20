PM expresses condolences to Greaves family

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has expressed condolences to the Greaves family on the sudden death of Nigel Greaves, owner and director of C.K. Greaves Group of Companies.

Greaves died at his home in Indian Bay on Sunday. He was in his early 60s.

In a video posted on the Agency For Public Information’s Facebook page, on Tuesday, Gonsalves, who was in Nicaragua on official business, said:

«I want, at the same time, to express publicly, our condolences to the family of Nigel Greaves. I was so shocked to hear of his death. The commissioner of police spoke to me about it. He had received the news a short while just before he called me from Superintendent [Trevor] «Buju» Bailey. And I spoke to his brother, Neville; I spoke to his sister, Valerie, whom I know quite well; I spoke to his widow, Debbie.»

The prime minister said that the businessman has been «a tower of strength in his family», particularly after the death of his father and founder of the company, Cecil Kenrick Greaves in 1996

«And he and the family, including his mom, they have transformed the business and enlarged it. And C.K. Greaves is synonymous in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with supermarkets. But that’s not the only business they are involved in,» the prime minister said.

«Of course, they are involved in rum distillery, they are involved in agricultural work and other forms of business as a very progressive company and Nigel was, of course, a young man of 62-63 — an unfortunate accident and he dies as a consequence. It’s just terrible, terrible, terrible. I feel it deeply.»

The company said on Monday that Greaves’ funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as they have been decided.

