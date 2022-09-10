PM discusses Atlantic with Shell

Entornointeligente.com /

At­lantic LNG’s re­struc­tur­ing was once again dis­cussed on Fri­day as Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley met with se­nior Shell ex­ec­u­tives at their of­fices in The Hague, Nether­lands.

Min­is­ter of En­er­gy Stu­art Young was al­so in­volved in the meet­ing which was host­ed by Shell’s ex­ec­u­tives Wael Sawan, Di­rec­tor of In­te­grat­ed Gas and Re­new­able En­er­gy So­lu­tions, Ced­er­ic Cre­mers, Ex­ec­u­tive Vice Pres­i­dent for LNG, Eu­gene Okpere, Se­nior Vice Pres­i­dent and Coun­try Chair for Shell Trinidad and To­ba­go and An­ders Ek­vall, Busi­ness Op­por­tu­ni­ty Man­ag­er.

The teams spoke of the im­mi­nent con­clu­sion of the com­mer­cial re­struc­tur­ing of At­lantic, which was al­so dis­cussed when the min­is­ters met with BP ex­ec­u­tives in Lon­don on Thurs­day.

Shell is the largest share­hold­er in At­lantic, fol­lowed by BP.

The meet­ing al­so dis­cussed fu­ture up­stream de­vel­op­ments to be un­der­tak­en by Shell, es­pe­cial­ly the Man­a­tee project.

This week Shell sent out an ad­vi­so­ry stat­ing plans to be­gin work on the Man­a­tee project next week.

Dur­ing the meet­ing, Shell’s pro­duc­tion over the last five years, since its re-en­try in­to the up­stream mar­ket in 2016, was al­so in fo­cus. It was not­ed that projects such as Starfish, Bar­racu­da and Col­ib­ri have re­sult­ed in an over 30 per cent in­crease in pro­duc­tion dur­ing the pe­ri­od, with cur­rent pro­duc­tion of ap­prox­i­mate­ly 850 mil­lion stan­dard cu­bic feet of gas.

This stood as a sev­en-year high for Shell Trinidad and To­ba­go.

Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley and Min­is­ter Young al­so re­ceived pre­sen­ta­tions on Shell’s glob­al LNG, Car­bon Cap­ture Uti­liza­tion and Stor­age (CCUS) and Hy­dro­gen busi­ness.

The Shell team con­firmed their con­tin­ued co-op­er­a­tion in de­vel­op­ing the coun­try’s gas pro­duc­tion and re-con­firmed the com­pa­ny’s in­ten­tion to sus­tain and grow com­pet­i­tive en­er­gy re­sources in Trinidad and To­ba­go.

