PM: Decades of progress and challenges have shaped T&T

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says decades of both progress and challenges have shaped the nation’s 60th Independence Day.
In a message to the nation yesterday, Rowley said, «Let us go beyond the perpetual naysayers, with their self-defeating miserable bag of negatives, that «this is not a real place.» We are a great place and our red, white and black covers us all in every circumstance. Accept the responsibility, feel the pride. In our sixty years, we have made vast strides in our development. We have moved from a largely under agrarian, underdeveloped economy to a highly industrialised status, with an educated workforce, supporting a sophisticated, specialised services sector and a trader in the complex international economy.»
Dr Rowley noted that individual responsibilities of citizens must come into national focus.
«As Prime Minister, I have some concerns, which I call a citizens’ agenda: the rising crime surge, as a national emergency requiring action from all stakeholders; the effectiveness of the national school curriculum; the continuous review of our social welfare programmes; a special attention, by the relevant ministry, on our youths; and placing family life in Trinidad and Tobago, under our national spotlight. We need to rededicate to the nation’s watchwords of Discipline, Tolerance and Production, the visionary guidance identified for us at our birth by our founding father Dr Eric Williams.»
The Prime Minister urged nationals to celebrate Independence Day with introspection.
«This Independence moment calls for a genuine effort towards quieting down, one of tolerance in which we stimulate a spiritual compassion of brotherhood/sisterhood, a discipline, and readiness to remove our personal, selfish interests for the good of Trinidad and Tobago,» he said.
As he reflected on the nation’s accomplishments over the decades, Dr Rowley made particular reference to sports and culture, listing the many men and women who brought national pride and placed the global spotlight on T&T.
The Prime Minister said he was grateful for their accomplishments and said their achievements have been diverse.
Rowley also told citizens, «At the birth of our Republic, our Founding Father, Dr Eric Eustace Williams, gave us the classic gift, the book, History of the People of Trinidad and Tobago, which ends, in part, with a charge to all citizens: «On August 31st, 1962, a country will be free, a miniature state will be established, but a society and a nation will have to be formed. After August 31, 1962, the people of Trinidad and Tobago will face the fiercest test in their history—whether they can invest with flesh and blood the bare bones skeleton of their National Anthem, ‘here every creed and race find and equal place.’»
The Prime Minister encouraged nationals to stay the course, saying, «We will all get there together.»
