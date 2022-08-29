PM condemns unions, Opposition for aiding scrap iron workers protests 

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has condemned what he says is support by trade unions and the Opposition for the escalating protests by scrap iron workers, who are agitating over Government’s decision to ban scrap metals exports for six months.
Scrap iron workers blocked the northbound carriageway of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, this morning, triggering a massive traffic gridlock. Traffic was backed up all the way from Claxton Bay to Corinth Flyover to Golconda and beyond for several hours today, Monday 29 August 2022.
The Prime Minister released the following brief statement on the matter via his Facebook page, this morning:
«So they have made their move. Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic! What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC! The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian