PM condemns unions, Opposition for aiding scrap iron workers protests 

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has con­demned what he says is sup­port by trade unions and the Op­po­si­tion for the es­ca­lat­ing protests by scrap iron work­ers, who are ag­i­tat­ing over Gov­ern­ment’s de­ci­sion to ban scrap met­als ex­ports for six months.

Scrap iron work­ers blocked the north­bound car­riage­way of the Sir Solomon Ho­choy High­way, this morn­ing, trig­ger­ing a mas­sive traf­fic grid­lock. Traf­fic was backed up all the way from Clax­ton Bay to Corinth Fly­over to Gol­con­da and be­yond for sev­er­al hours to­day, Mon­day 29 Au­gust 2022.

The Prime Min­is­ter re­leased the fol­low­ing brief state­ment on the mat­ter via his Face­book page, this morn­ing:

«So they have made their move. Dump truck­loads of sand and de­bris on both sides of the high­way and block traf­fic! What a won­der­ful idea of lead­er­ship from Ro­get and the fol­low­ers in­clud­ing the UNC! The ma­raud­ing gangs of met­al thieves threat­ened to, but did not com­plete the job of shut­ting down the coun­try, so the lead­ers are help­ing them to get that done.»

