PM: Commonwealth victories should dispel negative vibes flowing through many people

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley has con­grat­u­lat­ed the T&T ath­letes fol­low­ing two gold medal vic­to­ries yes­ter­day, to join oth­er pri­or suc­cess­es at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land.

«I have been up since 4:45 am to­day (Sun­day) and was able to fol­low all the ac­tion as we en­joyed a most ful­fill­ing day as our teams gave of their all and rep­re­sent­ed us mag­nif­i­cent­ly,» Dr Row­ley wrote on his Face­book page last night.

«I know that some of our cit­i­zens scoff and den­i­grate when we say that we should aim to be «world class» or even when we dare to say that in many ar­eas of en­deav­our we are in fact «world class». To­day’s ac­tiv­i­ties and the cy­clists’ per­for­mances, com­ing back to back, should dis­pel some of the neg­a­tive vibes that flow through so many peo­ple who do not be­lieve that we can make it or are in­deed mak­ing it.»

He con­tin­ued: «Some even go as far as to ques­tion whether we do have any­thing to cel­e­brate at our 60th An­niver­sary, this year. Un­for­tu­nate­ly some peo­ple on­ly know fear and even in the bright­est sun­light can on­ly see the dark­ness of the night. For those who be­lieve in us and in them­selves this is tru­ly a Hap­py An­niver­sary. My sin­cer­est thanks to all who con­tributed to these suc­cess­es. Our na­tion is bet­ter for your ef­forts, es­pe­cial­ly those of you who be­lieve, show the dis­ci­pline and en­dured the pain on the tracks of com­pe­ti­tion, world­wide. Red, White and Black all the way.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com