PM: Commonwealth victories should dispel negative vibes flowing through many people

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has congratulated the T&T athletes following two gold medal victories yesterday, to join other prior successes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
«I have been up since 4:45 am today (Sunday) and was able to follow all the action as we enjoyed a most fulfilling day as our teams gave of their all and represented us magnificently,» Dr Rowley wrote on his Facebook page last night.
«I know that some of our citizens scoff and denigrate when we say that we should aim to be «world class» or even when we dare to say that in many areas of endeavour we are in fact «world class». Today’s activities and the cyclists’ performances, coming back to back, should dispel some of the negative vibes that flow through so many people who do not believe that we can make it or are indeed making it.»
He continued: «Some even go as far as to question whether we do have anything to celebrate at our 60th Anniversary, this year. Unfortunately some people only know fear and even in the brightest sunlight can only see the darkness of the night. For those who believe in us and in themselves this is truly a Happy Anniversary. My sincerest thanks to all who contributed to these successes. Our nation is better for your efforts, especially those of you who believe, show the discipline and endured the pain on the tracks of competition, worldwide. Red, White and Black all the way.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian