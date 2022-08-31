PM calls on G7 to do more to bring resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has called on the G7 to do more to bring resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Prime Minister says there must be some form of dialogue to bring an end to the ongoing war between the two nations.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ300822RUS-UKR001.mp3 The Russo-Ukrainian War is an ongoing war between Russia (together with pro-Russian separatist forces) and Ukraine.

It was started by Russia in February 2014 following the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity, and initially focused on the status of Crimea and the Donbas, internationally recognized as part of Ukraine.

Following a Russian military build-up on the Russia–Ukraine border from late 2021, the conflict expanded significantly when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022.

Currently the effects of the ongoing war between the two nations are being felt across the world, including Dominica and the rest of the Caribbean region.

Prime Minister Skerrit says the government continues to make necessary interventions as the effects are being felt in all aspects including at the gas pumps.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ300822RUS-UKR002.mp3 Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit.

