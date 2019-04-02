Plot to kill 5 prison officers uncovered

Entornointeligente.com / A plot by prisoners to kill five prison officers has been uncovered by the Special Operations Response Team. Information from a confidential report suggests that the threat is related to an incident which took place at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca where a cellphone was confiscated from a gang member. The officers have been alerted about the threats and security measures have been put in place to protect them. Commenting on the latest threat, National Security Minister Stuart Young said he had already spoken to both the acting Commissioner of Prisons Dane Clarke and Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith about the contents of the report. “Threats of violence to any prison officer or any officer attached to any of the services under the Ministry of National Security will not be tolerated. I have asked that an inter-agency approach be deployed to deal with this incident. This is being treated as a priority and resources are being deployed to deal with the threat,” Young stated.LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian
