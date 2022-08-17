PLIPDECO tells scrap iron dealers to remove old metal from Point Lisas port    

Entornointeligente.com /

Scrap iron ex­porters are be­ing asked to prompt­ly re­move any car­go with old met­al from the Point Lisas Port.

PLIPDE­CO is­sued a no­tice to­day, say­ing that ef­fec­tive im­me­di­ate­ly, the Port of Point Lisas will not be re­ceiv­ing at its gate or load­ing on­to any ves­sel, car­go clas­si­fied as old met­al for the pur­pose of ex­port.

This is in keep­ing with the gov­ern­ment’s pro­hi­bi­tion on the im­por­ta­tion and ex­por­ta­tion of scrap-iron met­al for 6 months.

It warns ex­porters who cur­rent­ly have such car­go on the Point Lisas port to arrange with their re­spec­tive ship­ping lines or agents for prompt re­moval.

PLIPDE­CO says car­go re­main­ing on the Port more than four­teen days from when it en­tered shall be sub­ject to stor­age charges as per the port tar­iff.

Ac­cord­ing to the port com­pa­ny, the re­stric­tion shall cease on Feb­ru­ary 28th, 2023 con­sis­tent with the ex­pi­ra­tion of Le­gal No­tice 164.

Cab­i­net in­sti­tut­ed a tem­po­rary ban fol­low­ing wide-spread theft of cop­per and oth­er met­als, that cost the state mil­lions in loss­es.

Re­porter: Ria Ram­bal­ly

