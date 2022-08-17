PLIPDECO tells scrap iron dealers to remove old metal from Point Lisas port    

Scrap iron exporters are being asked to promptly remove any cargo with old metal from the Point Lisas Port.
PLIPDECO issued a notice today, saying that effective immediately, the Port of Point Lisas will not be receiving at its gate or loading onto any vessel, cargo classified as old metal for the purpose of export.
This is in keeping with the government’s prohibition on the importation and exportation of scrap-iron metal for 6 months.
It warns exporters who currently have such cargo on the Point Lisas port to arrange with their respective shipping lines or agents for prompt removal.
PLIPDECO says cargo remaining on the Port more than fourteen days from when it entered shall be subject to storage charges as per the port tariff.
According to the port company, the restriction shall cease on February 28th, 2023 consistent with the expiration of Legal Notice 164.
Cabinet instituted a temporary ban following wide-spread theft of copper and other metals, that cost the state millions in losses.
Reporter: Ria Rambally
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian