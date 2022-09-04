Plaza 2001 mall damaged by fire

Joshua Seemungal
The Plaza 2001 Shopping Mall on the Chaguanas Main Road has been damaged by fire. While there was extensive property damage to the building, there were no reports of injuries or fatalities.
Fire officers were present on the scene until after midday yesterday, causing parts of the main road to be blocked off, resulting in additional traffic in the area.
According to Assistant Chief Fire Officer Lalchan Arjoon, who was at the scene, fire officers received a call at around 9 am.
«Our crew from Chaguanas was dispatched, and on arrival, we noticed a fire on the first floor of the building. We would have commenced firefighting operations. However, we needed additional resources, so we mobilised additional resources from our central division and northern division,» Arjoon said.
«The fire was adequately controlled. It was confined to the building. We didn’t get any fire spread to additional buildings. At the moment, we are in the process of gathering information and our fire investigation team is here. They have commenced an investigation.»
Dawn Salick, who lives next door to the mall, was awoken by a loud explosion yesterday morning. When she ran outside to check out what it was, she saw smoke and a raging fire.
«The flames were coming through, so I just ran back inside and told everyone to get out the house and by the time we came out the whole mall was engulfed in flames…We did suffer damage to our property, but very little,» she said.
«The response from the fire service was good, can’t complain. They reach quickly, you know, and the fire service was here from three places, so I thought that was good.»
Also present at the scene, Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo, commended his officers for a job well done.
He said that officers experienced challenges that required additional resources.
«We would have provided from the southern division breathing apparatus from Piarco, as well as another tanker from the northern division, so that they could have adequate water supply, because the water supply in Chaguanas, at this time, is low. I would have also contacted the CEO of WASA who would have intervened with supplying additional trucks,» Bristo said.
